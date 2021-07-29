ANL 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-4.94%)
ASC 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.39%)
ASL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.26%)
BOP 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.78%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
FCCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.58%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.93%)
FFL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.8%)
FNEL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
GGGL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.83%)
GGL 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.25%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.73%)
JSCL 21.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.91%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.76%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.56%)
MLCF 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 158.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-4.49%)
PACE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
PAEL 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.36%)
PTC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.4%)
TELE 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.73%)
TRG 159.45 Decreased By ▼ -6.75 (-4.06%)
UNITY 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-5.86%)
WTL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.01%)
BR100 5,096 Decreased By ▼ -70.59 (-1.37%)
BR30 25,755 Decreased By ▼ -734.03 (-2.77%)
KSE100 47,318 Decreased By ▼ -368.96 (-0.77%)
KSE30 18,974 Decreased By ▼ -155.31 (-0.81%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,133
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,015,827
4,11924hr
7.88% positivity
Sindh
371,762
Punjab
354,312
Balochistan
29,861
Islamabad
86,226
KPK
142,400
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Legislators from Karak and South of KP: Sub-committee to address issues related to gas schemes

Recorder Report 29 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Energy (Petroleum Division) has constituted a sub-committee under the convenership of Shahid Khattak to address the issues related to gas development schemes of legislators from Karak and South of KPK. The committee met under the chairmanship of Imran Khattak.

Issues relating to development schemes of members of the Committee and other senior legislators were discussed. The Committee was told that most of the incomplete and unfinished schemes have been considered by Boards of the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) and the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL), and petitions to Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) have been submitted.

The chairman OGRA said that the schemes will be approved in the Estimated Revenue Requirement (Financial Year 2021-2022) and formal approval will be given within two weeks. This will ensure that gas will be given to those areas where network has been completed.

It was told that attention is given to the transmission network and improvement in this regard is the priority of the current government. Due to due diligence of the SNGPL the unaccounted gas in KPK has decreased from 13 percent to eight percent.

"The Petroleum (Amendment) Bill, 2021" (Government Bill) was deferred for the next scheduled meeting.

Later while talking to media persons, the chairman OGRA said, "OGRA is fully committed to ensure the consumer/public interest. If we do not stringently look at revenue requirements of Sui companies, then consumers have to bear cost in terms of gas bills. We look into all aspects and the capacity of gas companies to deliver on ground. We value the comments of Honourable Parliamentarians and will do whatever is best to protect the consumer interest. Sui companies now have also to gear up in coping up their challenges".

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

National Assembly OGRA ssgcl Shahid Khattak SNGPL Imran Khattak

Legislators from Karak and South of KP: Sub-committee to address issues related to gas schemes

Afghan peace: China says Taliban may play 'important' role

PC shows willingness to share power SPA

US economic recovery on track despite Covid-19 surge: Fed

Karachi braces for lockdown

Chinese national wounded in gun attack in Karachi

CPPA-G criticised for withholding Rs11bn of consumers

Profit, dividend: Foreign investors repatriate $1.622bn in FY21

MoF for ensuring sustainability of new growth strategy

'US has really messed it up in Afghanistan': PM

Afghanistan will become 'pariah state' if Taliban seize power: US

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.