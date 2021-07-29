Legislators from Karak and South of KP: Sub-committee to address issues related to gas schemes

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Energy (Petroleum Division) has constituted a sub-committee under the convenership of Shahid Khattak to address the issues related to gas development schemes of legislators from Karak and South of KPK. The committee met under the chairmanship of Imran Khattak.

Issues relating to development schemes of members of the Committee and other senior legislators were discussed. The Committee was told that most of the incomplete and unfinished schemes have been considered by Boards of the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) and the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL), and petitions to Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) have been submitted.

The chairman OGRA said that the schemes will be approved in the Estimated Revenue Requirement (Financial Year 2021-2022) and formal approval will be given within two weeks. This will ensure that gas will be given to those areas where network has been completed.

It was told that attention is given to the transmission network and improvement in this regard is the priority of the current government. Due to due diligence of the SNGPL the unaccounted gas in KPK has decreased from 13 percent to eight percent.

"The Petroleum (Amendment) Bill, 2021" (Government Bill) was deferred for the next scheduled meeting.

Later while talking to media persons, the chairman OGRA said, "OGRA is fully committed to ensure the consumer/public interest. If we do not stringently look at revenue requirements of Sui companies, then consumers have to bear cost in terms of gas bills. We look into all aspects and the capacity of gas companies to deliver on ground. We value the comments of Honourable Parliamentarians and will do whatever is best to protect the consumer interest. Sui companies now have also to gear up in coping up their challenges".

