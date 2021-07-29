ANL 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-4.94%)
No oil spilling from ship stranded on Clifton beach: SEPA

Recorder Report 29 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) on Wednesday confirmed that no fuel of any kind was spilling into the sea from the ship stranded on the shores of Clifton. Director General of SEPA Naeem Ahmed Mughal visited the site with his technical team and inspected the whole matter in detail.

Coordination committee formed on the matter is keeping a close watch on the matter and is professionally handling all matters, he said. He also got a briefing from the representatives of Maritime Security Agency, Karachi Port Trust, and the concerned shipping company present on the occasion.

DG SEPA confirmed that no fuel of any kind was spilling from the ship and all environmental and other safety measures were being ensured professionally. He said that it was earlier decided that out of the total 117 tonnes of low sulphur fuel in the ship, 95 tonnes would be safely removed from the ship while the remaining fuel was to be kept for its functioning. Subsequently, ten tonnes of fuel was taken out this morning. However, due to high tides in the sea, the extraction of more fuel has been stopped for the time being due to caution.

DG SEPA said that the government coordination committee formed on the issue was professionally looking into the matter and all the members of the committee were working together to ensure all safety measures including environmental.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

