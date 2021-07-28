ANL 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-4.94%)
ASC 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.39%)
ASL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.26%)
BOP 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.78%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
FCCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.58%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.93%)
FFL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.8%)
FNEL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
GGGL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.83%)
GGL 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.25%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.73%)
JSCL 21.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.91%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.76%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.56%)
MLCF 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 158.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-4.49%)
PACE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
PAEL 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.36%)
PTC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.4%)
TELE 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.73%)
TRG 159.45 Decreased By ▼ -6.75 (-4.06%)
UNITY 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-5.86%)
WTL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.01%)
BR100 5,096 Decreased By ▼ -70.59 (-1.37%)
BR30 25,755 Decreased By ▼ -734.03 (-2.77%)
KSE100 47,318 Decreased By ▼ -368.96 (-0.77%)
KSE30 18,974 Decreased By ▼ -155.31 (-0.81%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,133
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,015,827
4,11924hr
7.88% positivity
Sindh
371,762
Punjab
354,312
Balochistan
29,861
Islamabad
86,226
KPK
142,400
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TSX flat as glum Shopify forecast outweighs strong Loblaw earnings

  • Loblaw rose 0.2% as it beat market estimates for quarterly revenue on increased demand for groceries and other essentials.
Reuters 28 Jul 2021

Canada's main stock index was flat on Wednesday as underwhelming forecast from e-commerce giant Shopify Inc overshadowed strong earnings from other companies and a lower reading on inflation in June.

Shares in Shopify fell 1.8% as the company reiterated the same outlook since the last two quarters, despite beating second-quarter revenue expectations.

Loblaw rose 0.2% as it beat market estimates for quarterly revenue on increased demand for groceries and other essentials.

Statistics Canada said the country's annual inflation rate in June dipped to 3.1% from a year-over-year increase of 3.6% in May, in part due to downward pressure from the prices of clothing and vegetables.

At 9:58 a.m. ET (1358 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 1.96 points, or 0.01%, at 20,171.39.

TSX drops as commodity-linked stocks weigh

Four of the index's 11 major sectors were higher, led by the healthcare sector.

The energy sector dropped 0.1%, while financials gained 0.1%.

On the TSX, 125 issues were higher, while 101 issues declined for a 1.24-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 20.99 million shares traded.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Tilray Inc , which jumped 24.3% after quarterly earnings.

Real Matters Inc fell 10.4%, the most on the TSX.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier B , Tilray and The Green Organic Dutchman.

Canada's annual inflation rate slows but remains above Bank of Canada target

The TSX posted no new 52-week high and no new low.

Across all Canadian issues there were 39 new 52-week highs and six new lows, with total volume of 37.94 million shares.

TSX Canada's annual inflation Toronto Stock Exchange's Canadian stocks TSX composite index

TSX flat as glum Shopify forecast outweighs strong Loblaw earnings

Saudi FM assures COAS of unflinching support to Pakistan

Noor Mukadam murder case: Jaffers denounce Zahir, Adamjees say no support in any form

China says Taliban expected to play 'important' Afghan peace role

Chinese national shot and wounded in Karachi

KSE-100 down 369 points as intra-day gains erased

Pak Army called in as urban flooding hits parts of Islamabad following cloudburst

Pakistan reports another 4,119 Covid-19 cases, positivity shoots to 7.9%

Willful tax defaulters, non-filers: New policy to lay down third-party audit mechanism

Highest import worth $6.3bn in June: Pasha warns of hard times ahead

Senate body grills commerce ministry over poor performance

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters