ANL 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.96%)
ASL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
BYCO 10.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
FFL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.88%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
GGGL 27.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
GGL 46.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
JSCL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.75%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MLCF 44.49 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.5%)
NETSOL 166.60 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.39%)
PACE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
PAEL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
POWER 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PRL 23.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
PTC 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.94%)
SILK 1.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 50.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.52%)
TELE 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.26%)
TRG 166.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.12%)
UNITY 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.02%)
WTL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.41%)
BR100 5,166 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.02%)
BR30 26,446 Decreased By ▼ -43.23 (-0.16%)
KSE100 47,692 Increased By ▲ 4.7 (0.01%)
KSE30 19,120 Decreased By ▼ -9.31 (-0.05%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,133
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,015,827
4,11924hr
7.88% positivity
Sindh
371,762
Punjab
354,312
Balochistan
29,861
Islamabad
86,226
KPK
142,400
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

BASF reports Q2 net profit beat on increased volumes, prices

  • The Germany-based giant reported a second-quarter net income of 1.7 billion euros compared to the 1.4 billion euros expected on average by analysts in a company-provided poll
Reuters 28 Jul 2021

World's largest chemical producer BASF reported a better-than-expected second-quarter net profit as it managed to increase volumes and prices helped by strong demand.

The Germany-based giant reported a second-quarter net income of 1.7 billion euros compared to the 1.4 billion euros expected on average by analysts in a company-provided poll.

RWE and BASF plan $4.9bn wind power project

The company confirmed the preliminary figures for second-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) and sales as well as the 2021 guidance it announced on July 9.

Germany basf EBIT World's largest chemical producer

BASF reports Q2 net profit beat on increased volumes, prices

Saudi FM assures COAS of unflinching support to Pakistan

Pakistan reports another 4,119 Covid-19 cases, positivity shoots to 7.9%

Willful tax defaulters, non-filers: New policy to lay down third-party audit mechanism

Senate body grills commerce ministry over poor performance

Fixation of cotton intervention price: Cabinet refers back ECC’s decision

Noor Mukadam murder case: Jaffers denounce Zahir, Adamjees say no support in any form

Noor Mukadam murder case: ‘Secret’ meeting of US officials with Zahir Jaffer criticised

Ex-mill sales tax step taken to forestall sugar price hike

KE accused of violating power supply deal with govt

ECC to consider Strategic Trade Policy Framework 2020-25 today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters