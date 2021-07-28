ANL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
ASC 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.94%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.95%)
FCCL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
FFBL 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.88%)
FFL 20.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.93%)
FNEL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.59%)
GGGL 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.07%)
GGL 47.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
HUMNL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.99%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.88%)
KAPCO 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.75%)
KEL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.84%)
NETSOL 165.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.84%)
PACE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.48%)
PAEL 34.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.47%)
PIBTL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.37%)
PTC 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 49.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-3.09%)
TELE 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.28%)
TRG 166.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.11%)
UNITY 42.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.98%)
WTL 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.09%)
BR100 5,167 Decreased By ▼ -9.46 (-0.18%)
BR30 26,489 Decreased By ▼ -221.93 (-0.83%)
KSE100 47,687 Increased By ▲ 14.31 (0.03%)
KSE30 19,130 Increased By ▲ 22.74 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,087
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,011,708
3,26224hr
6.6% positivity
Sindh
369,245
Punjab
353,695
Balochistan
29,681
Islamabad
85,947
KPK
142,139
Hong Kong, China shares battered by regulation fears

Reuters 28 Jul 2021

SHANGHAI: Hong Kong’s benchmark index and Chinese A-shares extended sharp losses to end at multi-month closing lows on Tuesday, as investors worried over the impact of tighter government regulations.

What started off as a sell-off in shares bled into fixed income and foreign exchange markets by Tuesday afternoon, sending the yuan falling through psychologically significant levels and pushing Chinese 10-year government bond futures down 0.35%, as traders scrambled to come to terms with the rout.

“I can only understand that domestic speculative longs have surrendered and stampeded in the face of uncertainty,” said a Shanghai-based brokerage manager.

The onshore and offshore yuan turned around sharply from small gains against the dollar to weaken past 6.5 per dollar to more than three-month lows.

A trader at a foreign bank said the breach of the 6.5 level could lead to further weakness for the yuan.

“Banks are busy asking their clients to execute dollar conversions into yuan to take advantage of current prices,” she said.

In equity markets, Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 4.22% to its lowest close since November, bringing its losses since Thursday to more than 9.5%. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index closed 5.08% lower.

The Hang Seng Tech index slumped through its previous record low to end down 7.97% on the day. It has lost more than 16% since Thursday’s close.

