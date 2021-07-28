Markets
Bill buying rates per unit of currency
28 Jul 2021
KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Tuesday (July 27, 2021).
===========================================================================
BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY
===========================================================================
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
===========================================================================
USD 160.40 160.32 160.15 159.82 159.57 159.20 158.99
EUR 189.39 189.36 189.28 189.01 188.83 188.49 188.44
GBP 221.76 221.67 221.45 221.01 220.67 220.15 219.94
===========================================================================
