KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Tuesday (July 27, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 160.40 160.32 160.15 159.82 159.57 159.20 158.99 EUR 189.39 189.36 189.28 189.01 188.83 188.49 188.44 GBP 221.76 221.67 221.45 221.01 220.67 220.15 219.94 ===========================================================================

