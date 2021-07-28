Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Tuesday (July 27, 2021).
INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
RATES FOR PAYMENT OF
INTEREST BY
AUTHORISED
DEALERS
U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 27.07.2021 VALUE 27.07.2021
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months 0.1211% PA 0.6289% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 Months 0.0915% PA 0.6585% PA
For 12 months -0.0086% PA 0.8664% PA
For 2 Years -0.0086% PA 1.3664% PA
For 3 Years -0.0086% PA 1.6164% PA
For 4 years -0.0086% PA 1.8664% PA
For 5 years -0.0086% PA 1.9914% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 27.07.2021 VALUE 27.07.2021
For 3 months and over but less than
6 Months 0.1773% PA 0.5728% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months 0.1621% PA 0.5879% PA
For 12 Months 0.0655% PA 0.8095% PA
For 2 Years 0.0655% PA 1.3095% PA
For 3 Years 0.0655% PA 1.5595% PA
For 4 years 0.0655% PA 1.8095% PA
For 5 years 0.0655% PA 1.9345% PA
EURO VALUE 27.07.2021 VALUE 27.07.2021
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months 0.3087% PA 1.0587% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months 0.2733% PA 1.0233% PA
For 12 Months 0.2404% PA 1.1154% PA
For 2 Years 0.2404% PA 1.6154% PA
For 3 Years 0.2404% PA 1.8654% PA
For 4 years 0.2404% PA 2.1154% PA
For 5 years 0.2404% PA 2.2404% PA
JAPANESE YEN VALUE 27.07.2021 VALUE 27.07.2021
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months -0.1728% PA 0.5772% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months -0.1862% PA 0.5638% PA
For 12 Months -0.2063% PA 0.6687% PA
For 2 Years -0.2063% PA 1.1687% PA
For 3 Years -0.2063% PA 1.4187% PA
For 4 Years -0.2063% PA 1.6687% PA
For 5 years -0.2063% PA 1.7937% PA
