Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Tuesday (July 27, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 27.07.2021 VALUE 27.07.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1211% PA 0.6289% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months 0.0915% PA 0.6585% PA For 12 months -0.0086% PA 0.8664% PA For 2 Years -0.0086% PA 1.3664% PA For 3 Years -0.0086% PA 1.6164% PA For 4 years -0.0086% PA 1.8664% PA For 5 years -0.0086% PA 1.9914% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 27.07.2021 VALUE 27.07.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months 0.1773% PA 0.5728% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1621% PA 0.5879% PA For 12 Months 0.0655% PA 0.8095% PA For 2 Years 0.0655% PA 1.3095% PA For 3 Years 0.0655% PA 1.5595% PA For 4 years 0.0655% PA 1.8095% PA For 5 years 0.0655% PA 1.9345% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 27.07.2021 VALUE 27.07.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.3087% PA 1.0587% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2733% PA 1.0233% PA For 12 Months 0.2404% PA 1.1154% PA For 2 Years 0.2404% PA 1.6154% PA For 3 Years 0.2404% PA 1.8654% PA For 4 years 0.2404% PA 2.1154% PA For 5 years 0.2404% PA 2.2404% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 27.07.2021 VALUE 27.07.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.1728% PA 0.5772% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.1862% PA 0.5638% PA For 12 Months -0.2063% PA 0.6687% PA For 2 Years -0.2063% PA 1.1687% PA For 3 Years -0.2063% PA 1.4187% PA For 4 Years -0.2063% PA 1.6687% PA For 5 years -0.2063% PA 1.7937% PA ========================================================

