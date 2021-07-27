ANL 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 20.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (5.05%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
BYCO 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
FCCL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.92%)
FNEL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.56%)
GGGL 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
GGL 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
HUMNL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.72%)
JSCL 22.93 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.24%)
KAPCO 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
MDTL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.6%)
MLCF 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.42%)
NETSOL 167.35 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.78%)
PACE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
PAEL 34.87 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.22%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PRL 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1%)
PTC 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
SILK 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 51.18 Decreased By ▼ -5.07 (-9.01%)
TELE 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.56%)
TRG 168.06 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.48%)
UNITY 43.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.81%)
WTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.3%)
BR100 5,176 Decreased By ▼ -28.35 (-0.54%)
BR30 26,711 Decreased By ▼ -45.55 (-0.17%)
KSE100 47,673 Decreased By ▼ -120.39 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,107 Decreased By ▼ -54.37 (-0.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,048
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,008,446
3,75224hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
367,092
Punjab
353,238
Balochistan
29,571
Islamabad
85,780
KPK
141,925
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Shell Tameer awards 2021: Empowering youth to establish sustainable enterprises

27 Jul 2021

KARACHI: To promote and recognize Pakistan's bright, young entrepreneurs, 'Shell Tameer Awards 2021' has been launched, opening the application process from now until August 8th.

This initiative is part of Shell LiveWIRE - a global flagship programme, locally named Shell Tameer, for enterprise development, envisioned to strengthen local economies, by promoting entrepreneurship and innovation.

Start-ups and innovators in their prototype stage are eligible to participate under six categories. 'Clean Energy Solutions' (CES) category includes disruptive technologies for access to energy, off-grid solutions, energy-efficiency etc. 'Empowering Women' (EW) category invites innovative tech solutions that enable gender equality and new livelihood opportunities. 'Technology Innovation' (TI) category fosters e-commerce, FinTech and smart solutions for Health, Education and Business. Other categories include; 'Circular Economy' (CE), 'Transportation and Mobility' (T&M) and 'Bright Ideas Award' (BIA).

The functional benefits provided by Shell-Tameer include access to financing and capital, mentoring, investor pitches, Shell global support platforms, media exposure, and high-value networking.

Since its launch in 2003, Shell Tameer has successfully worked with more than 1000 startups and expansions, training 13,000 people through workshops, while engaging 800,000 youngsters. Till date, 26 entrepreneurs have already received Shell Global Awards, grants and trade opportunities, while nine participants have won the global 'Shell LiveWire' - Top Ten Innovators Awards, since 2015.

The Chief Executive Officer of Shell Pakistan Limited, Haroon Rashid stated, "We are eager to support diligent and talented youth of our society, in realizing their progressive dreams for a prosperous future. Shell Tameer is geared to help them transform brilliant ideas into sustainable enterprises. Shell Tameer is proud of the great performance of its alumni, as we continue to fuel the entrepreneurial spirit, showcase their achievements and explore the nation's potential."

Promoting an entrepreneurial culture, Shell Tameer is nurturing creative ideas through universities and incubation-centers. Shell is making diverse social investments, based on insights, in a digital era which has already enabled many young minds to structure global businesses worth billions of dollars.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

CES Shell Tameer awards 2021 Shell LiveWIRE Empowering youth

Shell Tameer awards 2021: Empowering youth to establish sustainable enterprises

Aon, Willis scrap $30bn merger

46 Afghan soldiers given safe passage

Over Rs25,000 power bill/month: 7.5pc tax to be imposed on non-filers

Highest Covid-19 positivity recorded

PM for ensuring fair prices of food items

Cabinet to discuss economy today

PC irked by PSM chairman’s letter

Country imports mobile phones worth $2.065bn during 2020-21

Nishat Chunian IPPs: Implementation Committee likely to meet this week

Power sector management: Govt yet to submit alternative plan to WB

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.