27 Jul 2021
KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (July 26, 2021) and the forecast for Tuesday (July 27, 2021).
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 35-29 (ºC) 25-00 (%) 35-29 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Karachi 33-29 (ºC) 66-00 (%) 32-29 (ºC) 57-00 (%)
Lahore 32-26 (°C) 25-00 (%) 29-24 (°C) 63-00 (%)
Larkana 41-31 (ºC) 10-00 (%) 42-31 (ºC) 11-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 36-28 (ºC) 25-00 (%) 36-28 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 33-23 (°C) 58-00 (%) 30-22 (°C) 80-00 (%)
Peshawar 38-28 (ºC) 25-00 (%) 34-26 (ºC) 40-00 (%)
Quetta 38-22 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 37-20 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 32-25 (°C) 43-00 (%) 30-23 (°C) 58-00 (%)
Sukkur 39-30 (ºC) 12-00 (%) 41-30 (ºC) 14-00 (%)
==================================================================
Karachi
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 7:19 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 5:56 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
