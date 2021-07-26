PM launches countrywide monsoon plantation drive

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched the countrywide monsoon plantation drive in Islamabad on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the premier said that the people should participate in the tree plantation campaign to enhance the country's forest cover.

He maintained that it is unfortunate that our forest cover is very less when compared with other regional countries as this matter was neglected in the past. "We have to turn Pakistan green to fight global warming and offset the impact of pollution."

He added that if every person plants at least one sapling during the next three weeks, it will bring a big change. Imran directed the commissioners and deputy commissioners to ensure plantation at empty spaces in cities. He said, "Our aim is to leave behind a better Pakistan for future generations."

Imran Khan said the government's ten billion tree Tsunami project as well as a plantation of one billion trees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is widely acknowledged across the world. He said Pakistan is now recognized as a leading country that is taking steps to reverse carbon emissions.

Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan asked all Pakistanis, especially the youth, to prepare themselves for the "biggest tree planting campaign in Pakistan's history" ahead of the monsoon season this year.

The premier shared an infographic on Twitter that showed the number of trees per person in different countries. According to the chart, there are 10,163 trees per person in Canada, 699 per person in the United States, 130 per person in China, 28 per person in India, and five trees per person in Pakistan.

Earlier, Director UN Environment Program presented to the prime minister a UN Report Titled “Inclusive Wealth of Pakistan: The Case for Investing in Natural Capital and Restoration.”

According to the report, Pakistan’s inclusive wealth increased at an average of 2.3% annually in absolute terms during the period 1992-19. Analysis of the individual capital categories shows that human capital and produced capital grew at a rate of 2.9 percent and 3.2 percent respectively, while natural capital declined negligibly, around 0.1 percent.