ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,960 Increased By ▲ 49.61 (1.01%)
BR30 25,767 Increased By ▲ 403.96 (1.59%)
KSE100 46,658 Increased By ▲ 370.47 (0.8%)
KSE30 19,449 Increased By ▲ 189.57 (0.98%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

British parliament praises Pakistan's 10 billion trees project

  • UK Environment Minister Lord Goldsmith terms the afforestation initiative as a great achievement, which the world can learn from and emulate
  • Lord Aamer Sarfraz says Pakistan is showing global leadership in tackling climate change
Fahad Zulfikar 27 Jan 2021

(Karachi) The British government has lauded the Government of Pakistan’s efforts on initiating and implementing the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Afforestation Project that aims to tackle climate change and green growth in the country.

As per details, Pakistan's initiative was praised during Britain's House of Lords session the other day.

UK Environment Minister Lord Goldsmith of Richmond Park termed the afforestation initiative as a great achievement, which the world can learn from and emulate. He said, “Pakistan’s 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project is one of the most ambitious tree planting initiatives in the world and is a successful precedent for others to follow."

He added, "I absolutely, enthusiastically, commend and celebrate Pakistan’s 10 Billion Tree Tsunami initiative and the tens of thousands of jobs that have been created due to the project. It goes to show what is possible and what can be achieved.”

Lord Aamer Sarfraz, Member of the House of Lords in the UK and board member, World Wide Fund for Nature-Pakistan (WWF-P), also acknowledged the successful implementation of the project.

“Pakistan is showing global leadership in tackling climate change. The project is an effort that all Pakistanis can be proud of. There is no doubt that 2021 is the Year of planet Earth, and by the 26th session of the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) due to be held later this year, we hope to celebrate more successes from Pakistan.”

The Pakistan Government's 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project not only includes tree plantation and regeneration but also focuses on supporting implementation of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) on proactively working to prevent degradation of forest land.

The Billion Tree Tsunami Afforestation Project was launched in 2014 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa which was monitored by WWF-Pakistan.

Under the project, about 1.6 million native tree species were planted in different cities of Pakistan by WWF while 1.002 million native plants were planted with the involvement of the Provincial Forest Department, academic institutions and civil society in 2020.

climate change British government house of lords Pakistan's efforts 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Afforestation Project UK Environment Minister Lord Goldsmith ambitious tree planting initiatives green cover initiative praised

British parliament praises Pakistan's 10 billion trees project

Yellen makes history again as US Treasury secretary

First 5 months of FY21: Fiscal deficit stands at 1.8pc of GDP

100mn cases worldwide, as US seeks to reset its Covid fight

Republican senators signal opposition to Trump impeachment

PML-N withdraws NAB amendment bill in National Assembly

$10mn pay-cut for Goldman Sachs CEO over 1MDB scandal

Two-thirds of world see 'climate emergency': UN survey

Google revives Australia news platform launch amid content payment fight

Broadsheet scandal: Cabinet approves formation of inquiry commission to hold investigation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters