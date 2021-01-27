British parliament praises Pakistan's 10 billion trees project

(Karachi) The British government has lauded the Government of Pakistan’s efforts on initiating and implementing the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Afforestation Project that aims to tackle climate change and green growth in the country.

As per details, Pakistan's initiative was praised during Britain's House of Lords session the other day.

UK Environment Minister Lord Goldsmith of Richmond Park termed the afforestation initiative as a great achievement, which the world can learn from and emulate. He said, “Pakistan’s 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project is one of the most ambitious tree planting initiatives in the world and is a successful precedent for others to follow."

He added, "I absolutely, enthusiastically, commend and celebrate Pakistan’s 10 Billion Tree Tsunami initiative and the tens of thousands of jobs that have been created due to the project. It goes to show what is possible and what can be achieved.”

Lord Aamer Sarfraz, Member of the House of Lords in the UK and board member, World Wide Fund for Nature-Pakistan (WWF-P), also acknowledged the successful implementation of the project.

“Pakistan is showing global leadership in tackling climate change. The project is an effort that all Pakistanis can be proud of. There is no doubt that 2021 is the Year of planet Earth, and by the 26th session of the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) due to be held later this year, we hope to celebrate more successes from Pakistan.”

The Pakistan Government's 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project not only includes tree plantation and regeneration but also focuses on supporting implementation of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) on proactively working to prevent degradation of forest land.

The Billion Tree Tsunami Afforestation Project was launched in 2014 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa which was monitored by WWF-Pakistan.

Under the project, about 1.6 million native tree species were planted in different cities of Pakistan by WWF while 1.002 million native plants were planted with the involvement of the Provincial Forest Department, academic institutions and civil society in 2020.