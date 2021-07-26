ANL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 20.79 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (5%)
ASL 23.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
FCCL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 21.38 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.8%)
FNEL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.3%)
GGGL 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
GGL 47.22 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.44%)
HUMNL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.67%)
JSCL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.77%)
KAPCO 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.26%)
MDTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.13%)
MLCF 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.09%)
NETSOL 168.08 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (1.22%)
PACE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
PAEL 34.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.78%)
PIBTL 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.79%)
POWER 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
PRL 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.96%)
PTC 11.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
SNGP 51.34 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-8.73%)
TELE 15.83 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (7.32%)
TRG 169.50 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (1.34%)
UNITY 43.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.57%)
WTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (10.39%)
BR100 5,189 Decreased By ▼ -16.11 (-0.31%)
BR30 26,836 Increased By ▲ 79.43 (0.3%)
KSE100 47,678 Decreased By ▼ -115.31 (-0.24%)
KSE30 19,107 Decreased By ▼ -54.19 (-0.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,048
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,008,446
3,75224hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
367,092
Punjab
353,238
Balochistan
29,571
Islamabad
85,780
KPK
141,925
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

People not ready to accept Nawaz Sharif, Zardari: Chaudhry Fawad

  • There is no future for those who met with Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib, says information minister
  • Says result of AJK elections manifests common man's confidence in Imran Khan
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 26 Jul 2021

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that people are not ready to accept Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's performance in Azad and Jammu Kashmir (AJK) elections is a manifestation of the common man's confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a tweet on Monday, Fawad said the opposition parties should reconsider both their leadership and politics.

"It is time for alternative leadership and there is no future for those who met with Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib."

The information minister's statement comes after the PTI clinched a majority of the seats in the AJK election to form the next government, according to unofficial results.

Vote-counting underway as polling ends in AJK elections

The PTI has won 25 seats thus far, followed by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) with 10 seats. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was able to win six seats and Muslim Conference has so far won one seat.

At least 5,129 polling stations were established for 3.2 million registered voters. Of them, 826 polling stations were declared most sensitive while 1,209 as sensitive.

Gandapur accuses PML-N, PPP of creating unrest in AJK polls

Over 40,000 security personnel were deployed to ensure peaceful voting.

A total of 724 candidates from 32 political and religious parties contested for 45 general seats with 33 in Kashmir valley and 12 seats allocated for Kashmiri refugees. There are eight reserved seats - five for women and one each for religious scholars, technocrats, and overseas Kashmiris. The members for these seats are nominated after the elections.

At least two activists of the PTI were gunned down during clashes with workers of the PPP at a polling station in Azad Jammu and Kashmir's Kotli district.

Police stated that the incident occurred in the limits of Naarr police station in Charhoi, Kotli. The victims have been identified as 40-year-old Zaheer Ahmed and 50-year-old Ramzan.

tweet statement opposition PTI victory unofficial results Chaudhry Fawad AJK election

People not ready to accept Nawaz Sharif, Zardari: Chaudhry Fawad

Pakistan Army grants refuge to 46 Afghan soldiers in Chitral: ISPR

PTI leading with a wide margin in AJK elections

SECP unveils oily affairs of Hascol, Vitol Dubai

Saudi foreign minister to arrive in Pakistan on Tuesday

Business environment: Pakistan ranks top 10 in improvement, says report

Services trade deficit declines by 43pc in FY21

AEDB, PPIB: PM for expediting legislative process for merger

US, UK, China top three destinations of exports: SBP

Fed to meet as inflation, virus variants complicate US recovery

Growing tensions in the region: Pak-China friendship remains unaffected: FO

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters