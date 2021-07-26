People not ready to accept Nawaz Sharif, Zardari: Chaudhry Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that people are not ready to accept Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's performance in Azad and Jammu Kashmir (AJK) elections is a manifestation of the common man's confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a tweet on Monday, Fawad said the opposition parties should reconsider both their leadership and politics.

"It is time for alternative leadership and there is no future for those who met with Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib."

The information minister's statement comes after the PTI clinched a majority of the seats in the AJK election to form the next government, according to unofficial results.

The PTI has won 25 seats thus far, followed by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) with 10 seats. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was able to win six seats and Muslim Conference has so far won one seat.

At least 5,129 polling stations were established for 3.2 million registered voters. Of them, 826 polling stations were declared most sensitive while 1,209 as sensitive.

Over 40,000 security personnel were deployed to ensure peaceful voting.

A total of 724 candidates from 32 political and religious parties contested for 45 general seats with 33 in Kashmir valley and 12 seats allocated for Kashmiri refugees. There are eight reserved seats - five for women and one each for religious scholars, technocrats, and overseas Kashmiris. The members for these seats are nominated after the elections.

At least two activists of the PTI were gunned down during clashes with workers of the PPP at a polling station in Azad Jammu and Kashmir's Kotli district.

Police stated that the incident occurred in the limits of Naarr police station in Charhoi, Kotli. The victims have been identified as 40-year-old Zaheer Ahmed and 50-year-old Ramzan.