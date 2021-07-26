Coronavirus
Gandapur accuses PML-N, PPP of creating unrest in AJK polls

APP 26 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Sunday accused the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for creating unrest in the general elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

In a statement issued here, he said both the opposition parties, PML-N and PPP, had started hue and cry even before the polling process started due to their certain defeat in the AJK elections.

He remarked that even before the elections, the government had expressed fear that both the political parties would start crying 'rigging' as it did after losing the polls in Gilgit Baltistan. Gandapur said the 'hooliganism' by PML-N and PPP workers against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf activists were continued at various polling stations to sabotage the elections.

He claimed that at least two PTI workers were killed and several others injured during clashes at various polling station of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The PTI government supported fair, free, transparent and peaceful elections in the Azad Kashmir, he added.

The people of Azad Kashmir have given their verdict in favor of PTI and it would form a government there after winning a landslide victory, the minister concluded.

PPP Ali Amin Khan Gandapur PTI Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan PMLN AJK elections AJK polls general elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir

