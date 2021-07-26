ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
ASC 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.53%)
ASL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
BOP 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
BYCO 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
FCCL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (4.56%)
FNEL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.62%)
GGGL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.46%)
GGL 47.65 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.36%)
HUMNL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.49%)
JSCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.43%)
KAPCO 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MDTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.4%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
NETSOL 169.20 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (1.89%)
PACE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
PIBTL 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PRL 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1%)
PTC 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.19%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 51.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-8.18%)
TELE 15.83 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (7.32%)
TRG 170.61 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (2%)
UNITY 44.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.43%)
WTL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (6.46%)
BR100 5,223 Increased By ▲ 17.94 (0.34%)
BR30 26,986 Increased By ▲ 229.84 (0.86%)
KSE100 47,892 Increased By ▲ 98.77 (0.21%)
KSE30 19,211 Increased By ▲ 49.58 (0.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,048
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,008,446
3,75224hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
367,092
Punjab
353,238
Balochistan
29,571
Islamabad
85,780
KPK
141,925
Palm oil targets 4,344 ringgit

  • The current assumption is the uptrend may develop more
Reuters 26 Jul 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may break a resistance at 4,274 ringgit per tonne and rise to 4,344 ringgit per tonne, as it has pierced above a lower resistance at 4,260 ringgit.

A wave B peaked at the resistance at 4,260 ringgit, which is critical in evaluating whether the contract could extend gains towards the May 12 high of 4,525 ringgit or turn around and fall towards the range of 3,977 ringgit to 4,090 ringgit.

The current assumption is the uptrend may develop more.

Palm oil may fall to 4,009 ringgit

A break below 4,204 ringgit could signal a reversal of the uptrend.

On the daily chart, the contract broke a resistance at 4,147 ringgit.

The break opened the way towards the range of 4,344 ringgit to 4,525 ringgit.

Simply based on the big candlestick on July 26, the contract may rise further on Monday.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

