ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
ASC 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.78%)
ASL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
BOP 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
BYCO 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
FCCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFBL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
FFL 21.38 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.8%)
FNEL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.73%)
GGGL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.46%)
GGL 47.80 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.69%)
HUMNL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.22%)
JSCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.43%)
KAPCO 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MDTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.4%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
NETSOL 169.00 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (1.77%)
PACE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
PIBTL 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PRL 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1%)
PTC 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.19%)
SILK 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 51.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-8.18%)
TELE 15.83 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (7.32%)
TRG 170.65 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (2.03%)
UNITY 44.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
WTL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (6.46%)
BR100 5,223 Increased By ▲ 18.04 (0.35%)
BR30 26,984 Increased By ▲ 227.43 (0.85%)
KSE100 47,894 Increased By ▲ 100.93 (0.21%)
KSE30 19,210 Increased By ▲ 48.69 (0.25%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,048
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,008,446
3,75224hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
367,092
Punjab
353,238
Balochistan
29,571
Islamabad
85,780
KPK
141,925
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soybeans at 2-week low, corn eases for 3rd session on US weather

  • The market continues to worry about the cancellation of some US corn cargoes to China
Reuters 26 Jul 2021

SINGAPORE: Chicago soybeans dropped on Monday to their lowest in two weeks while corn slid for a third consecutive session, as forecasts of wet weather in parts of the US Midwest and slowing demand in top buyer China weighed on the prices.

Wheat lost more ground.

"The market continues to worry about the cancellation of some US corn cargoes to China," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia said.

"Also weighing was weather models' wetter projection for the north west of the US Midwest."

CBOT soybeans may retest support at $13.42

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was down 1.4% at $13.33-1/4 a bushel, as of 0354 GMT, near the session low of $13.33 a bushel, the weakest since July 12. Corn lost 0.9% to $5.38 a bushel and wheat dropped 1.1% to $6.76-3/4 a bushel.

The US Agriculture Department said net export sales of corn totalled -40,800 tonnes in the week ended July 15, largely due to cancellations from China.

Weather models indicate cooler weather across key US growing regions, aiding soybean and corn crops.

China's soybean imports are set to slow sharply in late 2021 from a record first-half tally, confounding expectations for sustained growth from the top global buyer and denting market sentiment just as US farmers look to sell their new crop.

Russia's agriculture ministry said yields from the harvest of the country's wheat crop averaged 3.45 tonnes per hectare as of July 20, down from 3.47 tonnes a year earlier.

Large speculators raised their net long position in CBOT corn futures in the week ended July 20, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans.

Soybeans CBOT CBOT corn Chicago soybeans

Soybeans at 2-week low, corn eases for 3rd session on US weather

AEDB, PPIB: PM for expediting legislative process for merger

PTI leading with a wide margin in AJK elections

SECP unveils oily affairs of Hascol, Vitol Dubai

Services trade deficit declines by 43pc in FY21

Business environment: Pakistan ranks top 10 in improvement, says report

US, UK, China top three destinations of exports: SBP

Fed to meet as inflation, virus variants complicate US recovery

Growing tensions in the region: Pak-China friendship remains unaffected: FO

Opposition parties accuse PTI of rigging

Thousands of Afghan families flee fighting

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters