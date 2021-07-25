Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Sunday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,156,164 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Sunday.

At least 193,687,980 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country. They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Saturday, 8,471 new deaths and 525,589 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Indonesia with 1,266 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 1,108 and Russia with 779.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 610,850 deaths from 34,430,608 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 549,448 deaths from 19,670,534 cases, India with 420,551 deaths from 31,371,901 cases, Mexico with 238,316 deaths from 2,741,983 cases, and Peru with 195,795 deaths from 2,102,904 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 594 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 311, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 295, Czech Republic with 283, and Republic of North Macedonia with 263.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,356,077 deaths from 40,176,616 cases, Europe 1,194,431 deaths from 57,396,849 infections, and Asia 646,037 deaths from 43,599,224 cases.

The United States And Canada has reported 637,394 deaths from 35,856,595 cases, Africa 163,675 deaths from 6,443,764 cases, Middle East 157,239 deaths from 10,139,499 cases, and Oceania 1,311 deaths from 75,442 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.