Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Thursday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,128,543 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Thursday.

At least 191,917,090 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country. They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Wednesday, 12,078 new deaths and 543,690 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 1,424 new deaths, followed by Indonesia with 1,383 and Russia with 796.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 609,862 deaths from 34,226,889 cases. After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 545,604 deaths from 19,473,954 cases, India with 418,987 deaths from 31,257,720 cases, Mexico with 237,207 deaths from 2,693,495 cases, and Peru with 195,429 deaths from 2,097,811 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 593 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 311, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 295, Czech Republic with 283, and Republic of North Macedonia with 263.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,347,676 deaths from 39,781,628 cases, Europe 1,191,114 deaths from 56,978,853 infections, and the United States and Canada 636,374 deaths from 35,651,392 cases.

Asia has reported 635,350 deaths from 43,066,925 cases, Africa 160,534 deaths from 6,330,048 cases, Middle East 156,217 deaths from 10,035,512 cases, and Oceania 1,278 deaths from 72,736 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.