PP-38 Sialkot by-poll: ECP issues notice to Maryam

SIALKOT: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday issued an advance warning to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz over her visit to PP-38 Sialkot constituency.

The ECP has issued an advance warning to Maryam Nawaz and directed her to refrain from Azad Jammu and Kashmir electioneering during her visit to PP-38 Sialkot constituency in connection with by-elections to be held on July 28.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PP-38 by-poll is due on July 28 whereas polling for AJK Legislative Assembly's LA-36 comprising Kashmiri emigrants from Jammu settled in Sialkot tehsil is scheduled for July 25, a day after Maryam Nawaz's Sialkot trip.

The PP-38 Sialkot by-poll is scheduled on July 28 on the slot vacated after the death of PML-N Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Khush Akhtar Subhani.

The PML-N had issued an election ticket to the younger brother of the deceased lawmaker, a former MPA Tariq Subhani, whereas, Qaiser Iqbal had been given the poll ticket by the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.