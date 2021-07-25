ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.16%)
ASC 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.37%)
ASL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
FCCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.09%)
FFL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-5.99%)
FNEL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.77%)
GGL 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.46%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.39%)
JSCL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 39.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 166.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-1.59%)
PACE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.16%)
PAEL 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.63%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
PRL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.05%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.48%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 56.25 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (6.7%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TRG 167.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.59%)
UNITY 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.34%)
WTL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
BR100 5,205 Decreased By ▼ -23.75 (-0.45%)
BR30 26,756 Decreased By ▼ -198.15 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,793 Decreased By ▼ -80.19 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,161 Decreased By ▼ -31.94 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,971
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,001,875
1,84124hr
4.89% positivity
Sindh
363,101
Punjab
352,153
Balochistan
29,451
Islamabad
85,351
KPK
141,495
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PN executes National Contingency Plan (Pollution)

25 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy has executed National Contingency Plan (Pollution) while assessing evolving situation after grounding of MV HENG TONG 77 off Karachi harbour earlier on 19th July. Chief of the Naval Staff is the Chairman of "Pakistan Maritime Disaster Management Board" (PMDMB).

Chief of the Naval Staff has ordered to execute National Contingency Plan (Pollution) and directed Tier-1 response elements to be proactively put in place in order to minimize any possible risk of pollution from grounded Merchant Vessel.

The Naval chief has also ordered that Tier-2 response elements (belonging to all other maritime stake holders in Pakistan) be brought to 4 hours notice. Maritime Disaster Response Committee (MDRC) under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) has also been activated to review ongoing actions and future response options.

A meeting of Maritime Disaster Response Committee (MDRC) was held at HQs PMSA on Saturday to review situation of MV HENG TONG 77. The meeting was attended by chairman KPT, DG PMSA, DG Ports and Shipping and representatives of provincial government and other maritime stakeholders. An elaborate plan was formulated to mitigate effects of any untoward incident which may pose grave environmental hazard due to possibility of oil leakage from the ship's fuel tank.

Commander Coast has been nominated as On Scene Commander (OSC) to supervise the on-site preparations to contain risk of pollution in coordination with PMSA and KPT. Anti-pollution barrier has been deployed by KPT around the grounded ship and other response elements are being mustered in vicinity. MV HENG TONG 77 is carrying 118 tons of bunker fuel which is a source of immediate concern.

To deal with such contingencies, Government of Pakistan has already in place a standing national organization called "Pakistan Maritime Disaster Management Board" (PMDMB) under the chairmanship of chief of the Naval Staff. PMDMB is the Competent National Authority mandated to execute National Maritime Disaster Contingency Plan (NMDCP) and activate Maritime Disaster Response Committee (MDRC) to deal with its various aspects such as Search & Rescue (SAR), Pollution and Salvage.

Although presently there are no immediate signs of possible oil leakage, however, proactive measures have been taken to avoid risk of any negative development especially due to rough sea state due Monsoon. The situation is critically being monitored by Pakistan Navy and all stake holders in order to mitigate against environmental hazard due to risk of marine pollution.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

pakistan navy monsoon PMDMB MDRC

PN executes National Contingency Plan (Pollution)

Deaths per million population lowest in region: Asad

DRAP recommendation: MRP of Favipiravir tablets approved

UAE announces over $23m fund for polio campaigns

AJK elections today

J&K dispute, CPEC, Afghan situation: India's minister of state's remarks rejected

Afghan NSA 'conveys Modi's message' to Nawaz: Gill

Vaccination certificate must for domestic air travel from Aug 1

Door-to-door campaign in Punjab from tomorrow

SOPs imperative: Alvi

PM urges nation to fully participate in 'greening' Pakistan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.