PTI govt complete failure on int'l front, says Maryam

Recorder Report 25 Jul 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz has said that it is the very essence of diplomacy to talk to everyone, listen to their point of view and convey one's own message across.

She said this while responding to comments regarding the meeting of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif with Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib and State Minister for Peace Sayed Sadat Naderi in London. In a tweet on Saturday, Maryam said "Meeting everyone is something this (PTI) government does not comprehend and hence is a complete failure on the international front."

Moreover, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said sending Nawaz Sharif out of Pakistan was dangerous because such people become helpful in international conspiracies.

In a tweet, Fawad said, "Nawaz Sharif's meeting with RAW's biggest ally in Afghanistan Hamdullah Mohib is an example of such action." He said Modi, Mohib or Amrullah Saleh every enemy of Pakistan is close friend of Nawaz Sharif.

Responding to Maryam's tweet, Faward questioned, why all haters of Pakistan, from Ajit Doval to Mohib, ended up "in your palatial London palace?"

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

