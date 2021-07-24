Army will deploy QRF in AJK elections: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The military media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday that Pakistan Army will deploy Quick Reaction Force (QRF) for the security of elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) under Article 245.

The ISPR said that the AJK election commission has requested the Pakistan Army to provide a secure environment during Legislative Assembly's polls on July 25. It added that the troops will deploy QRF from July 22 to 26 as per Article 245 of the Constitution. According to the statement, AJK police assisted by law enforcement agencies (LEAs) from other provinces and Civil Armed Forces including Rangers and Frontier Corps (FC) will be employed for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the polls.