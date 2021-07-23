World
Turkey's daily coronavirus cases jump to 11,094, highest since May
- "If you want tomorrow to be better than today, comply with the measures. Get vaccinated," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter as he released the data.
23 Jul 2021
ISTANBUL: Turkey's new coronavirus cases climbed above 10,000 for the first time since mid-May on Friday and hit a level of 11,094, according to health ministry data which also showed 60 people died due to COVID-19.
"If you want tomorrow to be better than today, comply with the measures. Get vaccinated," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter as he released the data.
Turkey logs highest new COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic
Infections remain well down from a wave in April-May when new COVID-19 cases peaked above 60,000.
They fell to 4,418 on July 4 in the wake of a stringent lockdown that ended in mid-May. Most of the last restrictions were lifted this month.
Govt is not planning to turn AJK into a province: PM Imran
Turkey's daily coronavirus cases jump to 11,094, highest since May
Sindh reimposes restrictions as Covid-19 cases surge
Pakistan calls on UN bodies to investigate India's use of Pegasus spyware
FM Qureshi to leave for China to 'further strengthen' partnership
Pakistan’s REER falls 2.3% in June, stands at 99.9
Pakistani Rupee's downward slide continues, closes at 162.32
FO calls on India to refrain from its smear propaganda against Pakistan
US launches air strikes in aid of embattled Afghan forces
Pakistan's overall Covid-19 tally crosses 1 million
Taliban claim of controlling 90% of Afghan border is 'absolute lie': govt
Oil prices rise on signs of tightening supplies
Read more stories
Comments