World
Turkey logs highest new COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic
Updated 31 Mar 2021
ANKARA: Turkey has recorded 37,303 new coronavirus cases in the space of 24 hours, the highest level since the beginning of the pandemic, health ministry data showed on Tuesday, a day after Ankara said it would tighten restrictions amid surging infections.
The government eased measures to curb the pandemic in Turkey this month, prompting a surge in new cases. On Monday, President Tayyip Erdogan announced the tightening, including the return of full nationwide weekend lockdowns for the holy Islamic month of Ramadan.
The latest daily death toll was 155, bringing the cumulative toll to 31,385, according to the health ministry.
