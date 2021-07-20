KSE-100 Index inches up: BRIndex100 ends flat

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Monday witnessed mixed trend and after moving both ways, closed on slight positive note with low volumes. BRIndex100 gained 8.13 points or 0.16 percent to close at 5,229.48 points. During the session the BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 5,238.63 points and intraday low of 5,219.22 points. Total volumes stood at 245.685 million shares.

BRIndex30 closed at 26,961.50 points, up just 0.4 points with total daily turnover of 132.784 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index inched up by 38.93 points or 0.08 percent and closed at 47,873.26 points. Trading activities remained low as daily volumes on ready counter decreased to 320.978 million shares as compared to 348.576 million shares traded on previous session.

Foreign investors however remained net sellers of shares worth $8.073 million. Total market capitalization increased by Rs 18 billion to Rs 8.365 trillion. Out of total 416 active scrips, 226 closed in positive and 174 in negative while the value of 16 stocks remained unchanged.

Byco Petroleum was the volume leader with 24.344 million shares and gained Rs 0.13 to close at Rs 10.77 followed by Dandot(R) that closed at Rs 0.73, up Rs 0.45 with 23.196 million shares. Pak Services and Colgate Palmolive were the top gainers increasing by Rs 67.00 and Rs 32.97 respectively to close at Rs 967.00 and Rs 2650.47 while Wyeth Pak and Bata Pak were the top losers declining by Rs 49.37 and Rs 28.00 respectively to close at Rs 2118.00 and Rs 1652.00.

BR Automobile Assembler Index increased by 94.74 points or 0.95 percent to close at 10,031.33 points with total turnover of 10.052 million shares.

BR Cement Index decreased by 39.73 points or 0.53 percent to close at 7,421.15 points with 8.123 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index gained 18.76 points or 0.2 percent to close at 9,283.83 points with 8.262 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index inched up by 12.68 points or 0.22 percent to close at 5,671.38 points with 9.615 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index closed at 4,044.36 points, up 16.62 points or 0.41 percent with 37.939 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index lost 7.33 points or 0.16 percent to close at 4,687.32 points with 44.463 million shares.

An analyst at Arif Habib Limited said that the market traded in a narrow range, oscillating between negative 83 points and positive 172 points, closing the index plus 39 points.

Being a short trading week, investors were reluctant to go long and preferred to close the intra-day positions regardless of the pertinent stock prices. As PKR parity slipped during the session, with open market rates falling to 162, Textile, Chemical, E&P stocks were favoured against Cement, Fertilizer and Banks. O&GMCs saw SNGP and SSGC hitting upper circuit on the back of High Court's decision in favor of gas utilities to maintain transmission UFG benchmark.

Technology stocks saw consistent upward movement in AVN, which hit upper circuit and an uptick in SYS that maintained such levels till end.

Sectors contributing to the performance include Misc (up 33 points), O&GMCs (up 29 points), Bans (up 18 points), Autos (up 10 points), Cement (down 24 points) and Technology (down 14 points).

Stocks that contributed positively to the index include PSEL (up 33 points), SNGP (up 25 points), MEBL (up 12 points), FFC (up 11 points) and SSGC (up 8 points). Stocks that contributed negatively include LUCK (down 22 points), TRG (down 21 points), ENGRO (down 12 points), HBL (down 10 points) and BAFL (down 8 points).

