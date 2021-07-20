ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
Emerging gas crisis result of bad economic policies: Shazia

Recorder Report 20 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Central Information Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party-Parliamentarians (PPP-P) and member of the National Assembly Shazia Atta Marri has said that non-supply of gas to the industries in the country is the "height of incompetence" of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government.

She said that the emerging gas crisis during summer season is the result of "bad economic policies of incompetent" Prime Minster Imran Khan and people are also facing difficulties due to severe load shedding in the country on the other side.

She expressed these views in her statement, here on Monday.

The PPP-P leader said that scrapping Pak-Iran gas pipeline project was like enmity with the country's people.

She said former president Asif Ali Zardari introduced great development projects such as economic corridor project of Gwadar and Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline during his government.

She said the decisions regarding foreign policy of the country were discussed and decided by the Parliament during Zardari's regime. She maintained that former president Zardari empowered the parliament and made the country independent and nowadays, our country is in trouble because of "selected" government of the PTI.

