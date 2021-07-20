PML-Q's MNA Moonis takes oath as federal minister

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) and Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Chaudhry Moonis Elahi, on Monday, took oath as a federal minister. The oath-taking ceremony was held at Presidency in Islamabad and President Dr Arif Alvi administrated the oath to Elahi.

The decision to make Elahi a federal minister was taken in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan. Elahi, the central leader of the PML-Q, has been given the portfolio of Ministry of Water Resources.

The portfolio for the Ministry of Water Resources was earlier held by PTI Minister Faisal Vawda. He resigned from the National Assembly in March to cast his vote in the Senate election. The decision to induct another PML-Q member in the federal cabinet was made in the backdrop of a promise by the PTI-led government to their allies.

Talks to give MQM and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) a federal ministry each, as promised, are also underway, the sources said. Elahi was elected an MNA from the NA-69 Gujrat-II constituency. He is the son of Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

