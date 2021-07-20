PM's steps to boost ties with Uzbekistan lauded

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan's steps to boost relations with Uzbekistan is a great, sincere and appreciable move. For the better economic growth and lifting our people out of poverty, strong trade and economic relations with Central Asian countries would be beneficial for Pakistan, said Ateeq Ur Rehman, economic and financial analyst.

He said that Pakistan's present export is nearly US 25 billion dollars which can jump to $ 80 billion with successful exports of sea food, dairy, livestock, fruits, vegetables, textile, hosiery, garments, children ware and above all, the pharmaceuticals products. Simultaneously it will also increase revenue also.

