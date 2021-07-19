UN urges better regulation of surveillance technology

GENEVA: The UN voiced alarm Monday at reports that several governments used Israeli phone malware to spy on activists, journalists and others, stressing the urgent need for better regulation of surveillance technology.

PM Imran, Kashmiri leaders among those targeted for surveillance by Israeli spyware: report

The reports about the Pegasus spyware made by Israeli firm NSO Group "confirm the urgent need to better regulate the sale, transfer and use of surveillance technology and ensure strict oversight and authorisation", UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet said in a statement.

Private Israeli malware used to spy on journalists, activists: report