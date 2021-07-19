ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
ASC 20.53 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.09%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.1%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FNEL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.34%)
GGL 48.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.56%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
JSCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.9%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
NETSOL 168.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PACE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
PTC 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.89%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.98%)
SNGP 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 170.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
UNITY 45.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.6%)
WTL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.3%)
BR100 5,218 Increased By ▲ 15.77 (0.3%)
BR30 26,965 Increased By ▲ 104.34 (0.39%)
KSE100 47,834 Increased By ▲ 206.07 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,210 Increased By ▲ 91.36 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,781
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
989,275
2,60724hr
5.34% positivity
Sindh
355,462
Punjab
350,259
Balochistan
29,080
Islamabad
84,563
KPK
140,560
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Citizens asked to strictly follow Covid-19 SOPs

APP 19 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination on Sunday asked the citizens to strictly follow Covid-19 related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in offices and markets to prevent the disease in the wake of an increase in the number of Delta variant cases in the country.

According to an official of the Ministry, the people were flouting Covid SOPs that are in place to control the spread of the deadly virus. He added that due to negligence of citizens in the implementation of SOPS, there were reports of an increase of Corona cases in cities including the federal capital. “COVID-19 is a deadly virus but we can control it just as we controlled it by following the SOPs during the first and second wave. The government is seeking your full cooperation in adhering to the SOPs, the official appealed.

He said, we can save precious lives including those of our near and dear ones by taking preventive measures. Wear a mask, maintain social distance, wash hands with soap frequently and avoid crowded places, he also advised.

The official said, “Do celebrate wedding events but please keep the gatherings limited and take all precautions by following the SOPs. We are a strong nation and can defeat Covid-19 but for that, cooperation from every citizen was imperative.”

With over 989,275 confirmed cases in the country to date, the government was once again taking strict measures to mitigate the spread of coronavirus infection in the country.

Provincial governments are following suit with health departments and administrative services enforcing necessary preventing measures at public places and encouraging people to protect themselves and others from the virus by adhering to the SOPs, he added.

He said that with the increase in the number of Coronavirus infections, the number of patients in the hospitals had also increased as still 47,331 active cases were reported on Sunday besides a total of 22,781 deaths and 919,163 recoveries.

“This has happened because we did not continue to practice SOPs. We must wear a mask when going out as it reduces transmission of infection by 70 percent,” Joint Executive Director, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Dr. Minhaj Us Siraj said.

He added, proper hand washing with soap is very beneficial and so is social distancing. “If we continue to practice all SOPs, I assure you that we will counter the third wave of COVID-19 just as successfully as we managed the previous ones.

I request the people to alter their social behaviour in terms of following the SoPs strictly so that neither our health system is overburdened, nor is the economic development affected. We must also follow the instructions of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) for avoiding mass gatherings and within our families, we must adhere to the SOPs and take special care of the elderly and those showing symptoms, he expressed.

He said that despite all difficulties, the first and second wave of COVID-19 was tackled by Pakistan in a very efficient manner. Responsible civic behaviour of the general public made it possible and now we need the people to follow the SOPs very diligently. “Please ensure that you wash your hands frequently, wear the mask properly when going out, do not go out unnecessarily and maintain social distance with others. We need to take all possible measures to curb and curtail this disease,” Dr. Sharif Astori, a senior health expert said.

He said, “We managed to control the situation well, however, just as the number of cases started to decrease, we became complacent in taking precautions against the virus.”

He urged the citizens to avoid public gatherings, wear a mask when they leave their house, including when shopping at the market and if praying at the mosque, wash their hands with soap for 20 seconds, or with a sanitizer regularly, refrain from touching eyes, nose, mouth, and ears with unwashed hands, stay at least six feet away from other people and stay at home in case they develop COVID-19 symptoms.

pandemic Covid 19 SOPs Ministry of National Health Delta variant Citizens

Citizens asked to strictly follow Covid-19 SOPs

Joint sustenance markets to be set up at Iran border

UAE, Saudi reach compromise: OPEC+ agrees oil supply boost

PM for arrest of culprits within ‘48 hours’

Afghan rivals to meet again after inconclusive Doha talks

Centre not yet finalised revised CDMP

Indian atrocities in Kashmir: PM says proud to sound global alarm

NEC to meet twice every year

‘Some gas’ diverted to meet peak demand of power sector: Azhar

Merkel shaken as flood deaths rise to 188 in Europe

Private Israeli malware used to spy on journalists, activists: report

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.