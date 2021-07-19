ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
Pakistan

KPC with collaboration of RSAKF distributes Eidee among staff

APP 19 Jul 2021

KARACHI: The Karachi Press Club with collaboration of Rahim Shah Akhund Khail Foundation (RSAKF) distributed Eidee among its staff. For this purpose, the event was organized by KPC here at KPC auditorium on Sunday. A large number of KPC members and staff had participated. As many as 58 staff members have been given Eidee.

Speaking on the occasion, President KPC Fazil Jamili said that KPC staff was playing vital role in running the club matters. We are in touch with governments for Mazdoor card and health cards for staff members and you will soon receive them and will start to get benefits, he added, saying that from next month, yours salaries would be increased.

Addressing the event, former KPC President Imtiaz Khan Farhan told that you were alike our brothers and friends and we could not run the affairs of club without you. Later, KPC members served the lunch to all staff members. KPC staff members thanked KPC and Foundation for organising such event and distributing Eidee.

