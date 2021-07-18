ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
ASC 20.53 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.09%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.1%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FNEL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.34%)
GGL 48.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.56%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
JSCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.9%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
NETSOL 168.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PACE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
PTC 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.89%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.98%)
SNGP 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 170.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
UNITY 45.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.6%)
WTL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.3%)
BR100 5,218 Increased By ▲ 15.77 (0.3%)
BR30 26,965 Increased By ▲ 104.34 (0.39%)
KSE100 47,834 Increased By ▲ 206.07 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,210 Increased By ▲ 91.36 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,760
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
986,668
2,78324hr
5.65% positivity
Sindh
354,103
Punjab
349,890
Balochistan
28,884
Islamabad
84,399
KPK
140,293
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

NAB Rawalpindi letter disregarded by ACE Sindh?

Mushtaq Ghumman 18 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sindh, has reportedly, disregarded a letter of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi, in which the former was barred from touching the tractor subsidy scheme which is already under investigation in NAB, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

Director General, ACE, in a letter, has asked the firm which booked and delivered tractors to the successful growers under Tractor Subsidy Scheme phase-III to appear before the investigation officer in Matirai for further questioning.

On June 30, 2021, NAB Rawalpindi, in a letter drew the attention of Chairman ACE, Sindh towards the Section 18(d) of NAO, 1999, which reads as follows:- (i) the responsibility for inquiry into and investigation of an offence alleged to have been committed under this Ordinance shall rest on the NAB to the exclusion of any other agency or authority, unless any such agency or authority is required to do so by the Chairman NAB or by an officer of the NAB duly authorized by him.

The NAB Rawalpindi also sought details and scope of the present probe in order to proceed further under the relevant provision of law.

On July 16, 2021, the Accountability Court (AC) hearing multi-billion fake bank accounts extended judicial remand of former Executive Engineer Agriculture Department Sindh, Mumtaz Ali Abbasi, who has been accused of committing misappropriation in Sindh Tractor subsidy scheme till July 26 on the request of NAB.

The accused was allegedly involved in issuing “fake invoice” of tractors in the name of farmers, the prosecutor contended.

NAB has so far arrested four accused in the same case - Mumtaz Ali, Tara Chandh, Sarwar Bhatti and Altaf Chachar. Accused Ghulam Hussain has reached a plea bargain of Rs 50 million with NAB.

According to NAB, the arrested Dealer Ghulam Sarwar illegally received more than 450x tractors (brand: - IMT) whereas the accused Tara Chand received more than 250x tractors (Brand: - IMT), from the agriculture department in “connivance” with its officials under the names of fake farmers and sold the tractors in open market at a profit and causing loss of approximately Rs.112.5 million and Rs.62.5 million to the national exchequer, respectively. The subsidy granted for various tractors scheme is in billions and investigation is in progress to avail further evidence in the case.

An investigation was authorized on the directions of Supreme Court in fake accounts cases by the competent authority on September 18, 2020 under the NAB 1999 law and is under progress in NAB Rawalpindi office.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NAB Ghulam Sarwar accountability court Anti Corruption Establishment Mumtaz Ali Abbasi

NAB Rawalpindi letter disregarded by ACE Sindh?

Broadening tax base: Two committees set up for working out plan

PSDP 2021-22: Rs133.66bn released against budgeted Rs900bn

Border crossing reopens after Taliban seizure

Army 'keeping a close eye' on Afghan situation: DG ISPR

Afghan envoy's daughter was assaulted: FO

Members of Parliament: Rules altered to prevent 'misuse' of production orders

PML-N has 'already won' AJK elections: Maryam Nawaz

Tech revolutions: 'A brilliant future lies ahead': Alvi

Pilgrims arrive in Makkah for second pandemic Hajj

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters