Firm trend on cotton market

KARACHI: The local cotton market on Saturday remained stable and trading volume remained satisfactory. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 12500 Rs 12700 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 13000 to Rs 13300 per maund.

The rate of new crop of Phutti in Sindh was in between Rs 5000 to Rs 5600 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 5200 to Rs 6100 per 40 kg. The rate of Banola in Sindh is in between Rs 1800 to Rs 1900 per maund. The rate of Banola in Punjab is in between Rs 1800 to Rs 2000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 12900-13000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 5600 to RS 5700 per maund.

The rate of cotton in Punjab dipped by Rs 500 to Rs 600 per maund while the rate of cotton in Sindh decreased by Rs 400 to Rs 500 per maund due to rains.

400 bales of Shah Pur Chakar, 400 bales of Khadro were sold at Rs 12900 per maund, 200 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 12800 per maund, 1400 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 12400 to RS 12800 per maund, 200 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 12700 per maund and 100 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 13300 per maund.

The government has approved the support price of cotton at Rs 5000 per maund in the meeting of Economic Coordination Committee held under the chair of federal finance minister Shaukat Tarin.

Farmers Advisory Committee (FAC) has issued a set of guidelines to cotton farmers applicable till July 31 advising them to avoid applying water or do only light irrigation in the evening to the crop in case of rain expectations.

The fourth meeting of FAC chaired by Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan director Dr Zahid Mahmood held at CCRI advised the farmers to opt for cotton picking before rain to preserve quality in case 8-10 bolls were found to be open on each plant in the field, head of the technology transfer wing of CCRI Multan Sajid Mahmood said on Friday.

In case of emergence of white flowers at the top of plants, farmers should reduce water application duration.

Farmers whose crop has attained the height of 2.5 feet or above must refrain from hoeing by tractor or perform hoeing by such tools that do not hurt plants. Cotton sown for the purpose of obtaining seed should immediately undergo ginning after picking process and the lint so obtained should be dried.

Moreover, other plants in such fields should be removed to maintain purity of the seed. Farmers should analyze the germination strength of healthy cotton seed and those found to be having good germination strength should be dried up and packed in jute or cotton bags and placed at some well-ventilated place.

Plants' food requirements increase with the boll formation process and shortage of water or fertilizers at this stage leave the boll size smaller, Sajid said, adding that at least a bag of Urea or Calcium Ammonium Nitrate or Ammonium Sulphate be applied per acre.

Moreover, mixture of 300 gram Zinc Sulphate, 200 gm Boric Acid, and 300 gram Magnesium Sulphate in 100 litres of water be sprayed per acre.

India's textile exports to the U.S. have surged this year on a rebound in demand, helping the nation grab share from China. Total exports of yarn to household textiles to the US jumped 46.4% over a year earlier in the first five months of the year to 4.5 billion dollars according to the data by Otexa, US department of Commerce. The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 12700 per maund. The Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 213 per kg.

