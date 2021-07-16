Remembering Mahbubul Haq

It is early 1964. The Second Five-Year (1960-65) Plan is progressing successfully and preparations for launching the Third Plan (1965-70) are underway. The Planning Commission submits the Outline of the Third Plan to President Ayub’s Cabinet. Some economic ministries object that the Planning Commission has not consulted them who are responsible for the formulation and execution of economic and sectoral policies and programmes. The Cabinet decides to set up high level inter-ministerial groups to review the Outline and Submit a revised version within a fortnight.

A key group on ‘mobilization and uses of resources’ comprising joint secretaries of ministries of Finance, Industries, Agriculture, Commerce and Economic Affairs is set up under ML Qureshi, Chief Economist, Planning Commission. The group meets in the interim capital, Rawalpindi and Group holds long sessions during the week to finalise its recommendations.

The representatives raise substantive as well as trivial points; the convener tries to answer them but fails to satisfy them. Their attitude is hostile and uncompromising, seemingly aimed at proving the document of the Planning Commission as unrealistic. The group is unable to make headway despite week-long deliberations. The convener raises his voice in disgust and admits his failure and inform the Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission.

The situation becomes tense; there is complete silence. The participants look at each other; except Qureshi who is gazing at the worn out ceiling of the Old Calcutta House in frustration. The silence is broken by the soft voice of a young man sitting next to the convener, whose sole contribution so far has been exchanging glances and smiles. He begins; “Sir, the ministries are absolutely right in seeking clarifications on the methodology and projections for the next Plan. The Outline prepared by the Planning Commission is based on the analysis of the past trends and our reading of the future prospects. It is a working document prepared for your consideration. We have come here from Karachi to provide explanations and clarifications as best as we can. Obviously there are many points on which it will be difficult to convince all. Our purpose however, is to seek your considered views on this draft document and, with your active participation, produce a new one which is acceptable to all. We will not mind if this document is thrown into the waste paper basket, provided you help us in producing a better one which can be submitted to the Cabinet next week”.

He continues: “A valid question raised relates to the foreign exchange target of $480 million suggested in the Outline. Well, some of you may recall that in a meeting some-times ago, Finance Minister Shoaib Sahib has suggested that we should think in terms of raising the foreign exchange earnings to this level in the next few years. We reflected on this proposition seriously. We looked into the potential of each export item and tried to identify measures how best to exploit this potential. Our positive findings are reflected in the Outline. If you feel otherwise, we are prepared to consider your alternate scenario. If any of you is visiting Karachi in next few days, we will show him our work-sheets.”

He continues in the same vein for another half an hour, elaborating the major components of the Outline. The tenseness of the atmosphere subsides; opposition turns into agreement. The group agrees with the proposed Outline of the Plan with a few cosmetic changes.

This young man was none other than Dr Mahbubul Haq, who later rose to great eminence, serving the nation and international community with sincerity and dedication. He died on 16 July, 1998. May Allah rest his soul in peace.

(The writer is a former Chief Economist, Planning Commission of Pakistan and is associated with Institute of Policy Studies, Islamabad)

