Jul 16, 2021
Pakistan

Urban flooding as heavy rain lashes Karachi

Monitoring Desk 16 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Heavy rain hit city on Thursday night, making the hot weather pleasant while inundating roads and low-lying areas. Sharea Faisal and other areas was blocked with commuters stuck in their vehicles.

Most roads in the Saddar area and both tracks of the New M.A. Jinnah Road were inundated with rainwater. As usual, the electricity went off in several areas with the first drop of rain, according to reports reaching from several localities.

The K-Electric in a tweet said "medium to heavy rain is being reported in Karachi. KE teams are on ground and monitoring [the] situation." It said some feeders "may be put off due to safety reasons". According to a live feeder update tweeted by the power utility, 410 out of 1,950 feeders were affected at 11pm.

Traffic police advised motorists to take all precautionary steps for safe driving during the heavy downpour and contact their helpline 1915 (021-99216356-58) for seeking assistance in case of any emergency.

It said traffic was moving slowly at Awami Markaz, Karsaz, Nursery, Baloch Colony, and from Mahmoodabad to the airport due to rainwater.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

