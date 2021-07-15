UK passes Covid jabs milestone

LONDON: Two-thirds of UK adults have now been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, the government said Wednesday, arguing that the breakthrough justified its contentious move to drop most pandemic curbs next week.

A total of 35,155,767 second doses have now been administered since the Western world’s first mass vaccination rollout began in December, official figures showed.

“Barely 8 months since the first vaccine, 2/3 of UK adults have had both doses,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted.

“Thank you to everyone coming forward and to those helping others get jabbed. You are the reason we are able to cautiously ease restrictions next week,” he said.

From Monday, the government will lift most restrictions on public gatherings in England and allow businesses such as nightclubs to reopen, to the concern of scientists who say it is too soon with the Delta variant still spreading rapidly.

There will be a patchwork of different rules on face coverings across the UK and within England, if other cities and transport operators follow the lead of London mayor Sadiq Khan. Although the government is lifting the legal mask requirement in England, Khan said it would remain obligatory for all passengers on London’s transport system, including buses and Underground trains.