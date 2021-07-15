ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.11%)
ASC 20.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.55%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
BYCO 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.88%)
FCCL 23.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
FFL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.6%)
FNEL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.59%)
GGGL 29.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.56%)
GGL 48.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.34%)
JSCL 22.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.85%)
KAPCO 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.43%)
KEL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
MDTL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.91%)
MLCF 46.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
NETSOL 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.39%)
PACE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.52%)
PAEL 34.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.17%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
PRL 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PTC 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.2%)
SNGP 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.45%)
TELE 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-1.82%)
UNITY 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.5%)
WTL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.13%)
BR100 5,169 Decreased By ▼ -5.66 (-0.11%)
BR30 26,574 Decreased By ▼ -197.61 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,491 Increased By ▲ 10.98 (0.02%)
KSE30 19,046 Decreased By ▼ -32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,642
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
978,847
1,98024hr
4.17% positivity
Sindh
349,586
Punjab
348,725
Balochistan
28,434
Islamabad
83,956
KPK
139,710
Japanese shares down

Reuters 15 Jul 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares closed lower after two straight sessions of gains on Wednesday, with investors holding their bets ahead of US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony.

The Nikkei share average lost 0.38% to end at 28,608.49, while the broader Topix slipped 0.23% to 1,963.16.

For the week so far, the Nikkei is up 2.4% so far, while the Topix is almost 2.7% higher.

In Japan, shippers led declines, with Kawasaki Kisen falling 4.14% in the biggest drop on the Nikkei.

Tire makers and airlines also fell, with Bridgestone losing 3.87%, while ANA Holdings and Japan Airlines fell 2.42% and 3.19%, respectively. Yaskawa Electric fell 2.11%, retreating from a 3.14% gain this week after the robot maker raised its annual profit outlook.

Toho surged 11.09% after the film and entertainment company said its operating profit almost quadrupled in the latest quarter.

Takeda Pharmaceutical gained the most among the top 30 core Topix names with a gain of 1.74%, followed by Recruit Holdings rising 1.51%. Hitachi, down 3.02%, was the biggest loser among the top 30 core Topix names, followed by Fanuc losing 1.82%.

“Investors are locking in their profits after sharp gains in the market. But until we see market indicators from corporate earnings reports, the market will be quiet,” said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities.

