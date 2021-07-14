Significant increase in prices of sacrificial animals witnessed

PESHAWAR: High prices of sacrificial animals in provincial metropolis Peshawar have kept away the people from buying animals of their choice in the cattle markets. Owing to high prices, the people have started planning to go for combined sacrifice this year.

According to a survey of different cattle markets in the provincial capital here on Tuesday, prices of sacrificial animals have almost doubled as compared to normal days.

During a visit to cattle markets of Kala Mandi, Ring Road and Palosai set up in Peshawar by this scribe, it was witnessed that a huge rush of buyers were seen but they were left with empty hands because of the exorbitant increase in prices of sacrificial animals this year. The residents also complained about the significant increase in the prices of sacrificial animals compared to the previous year as sale of cattle has picked up momentum.

Makeshift cattle markets were also established in interior city areas despite the ban imposed by district administration wherein buyers were completely violating coronavirus standard operating procedures (SoPs).

In the absence of any price control mechanism by the district government, citizens are forced to buy animals on the rates fixed by the animals' traders. Noman, a resident of Peshawar said the prices are very high this year as compared to previous year, making it difficult to perform religious obligation.

During the visit to the market it was observed that goats and other sacrificial animals were being sold at 25 to 40 percent higher than last year. A small sheep or goat is being available for Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 against Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 last year, a medium-sized goat for Rs 35,000 to Rs 45,000 as compared to Rs 28,000 to Rs 32,000.

Similarly, it was noted that normal bulls and cows are being sold within range of Rs 100,000 to Rs 150,000 while heavyweight bulls are available from Rs 150,000 to Rs 160,000 and Rs 200,000. Camels are being sold from Rs 150,000 to Rs 300,000.

