ANL 31.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.25%)
ASC 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.74%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.52%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
BYCO 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.65%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
FFBL 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.14%)
FFL 21.31 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (11.86%)
FNEL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.75%)
GGGL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (15.85%)
GGL 49.47 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.89%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.48%)
JSCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.69%)
KAPCO 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.84%)
KEL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
MDTL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.58%)
MLCF 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
NETSOL 177.00 Increased By ▲ 8.50 (5.04%)
PACE 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.94%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.36%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.21%)
SNGP 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.02%)
TELE 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
TRG 170.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.1%)
UNITY 43.86 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.52%)
WTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-9.51%)
BR100 5,175 Decreased By ▼ -17.39 (-0.33%)
BR30 26,771 Decreased By ▼ -160.67 (-0.6%)
KSE100 47,480 Decreased By ▼ -82.96 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,078 Decreased By ▼ -33.21 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,618
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
976,867
1,59024hr
3.63% positivity
Sindh
348,385
Punjab
348,509
Balochistan
28,321
Islamabad
83,831
KPK
139,593
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Significant increase in prices of sacrificial animals witnessed

Amjad Ali Shah 14 Jul 2021

PESHAWAR: High prices of sacrificial animals in provincial metropolis Peshawar have kept away the people from buying animals of their choice in the cattle markets. Owing to high prices, the people have started planning to go for combined sacrifice this year.

According to a survey of different cattle markets in the provincial capital here on Tuesday, prices of sacrificial animals have almost doubled as compared to normal days.

During a visit to cattle markets of Kala Mandi, Ring Road and Palosai set up in Peshawar by this scribe, it was witnessed that a huge rush of buyers were seen but they were left with empty hands because of the exorbitant increase in prices of sacrificial animals this year. The residents also complained about the significant increase in the prices of sacrificial animals compared to the previous year as sale of cattle has picked up momentum.

Makeshift cattle markets were also established in interior city areas despite the ban imposed by district administration wherein buyers were completely violating coronavirus standard operating procedures (SoPs).

In the absence of any price control mechanism by the district government, citizens are forced to buy animals on the rates fixed by the animals' traders. Noman, a resident of Peshawar said the prices are very high this year as compared to previous year, making it difficult to perform religious obligation.

During the visit to the market it was observed that goats and other sacrificial animals were being sold at 25 to 40 percent higher than last year. A small sheep or goat is being available for Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 against Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 last year, a medium-sized goat for Rs 35,000 to Rs 45,000 as compared to Rs 28,000 to Rs 32,000.

Similarly, it was noted that normal bulls and cows are being sold within range of Rs 100,000 to Rs 150,000 while heavyweight bulls are available from Rs 150,000 to Rs 160,000 and Rs 200,000. Camels are being sold from Rs 150,000 to Rs 300,000.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Coronavirus coronavirus sops cattle markets sacrificial animals

Significant increase in prices of sacrificial animals witnessed

Remittances hit all-time high of $29.4bn

Chinese envoy meets Tarin

Energy minister briefs Senate: Rs100bn to be spent on power distribution system replacement

NCOC decides to call in army: Vaccination made mandatory for domestic travel

Wapda chief, PM discuss 10 mega projects

LCVs, cars in CBU condition: Cabinet defers decision on cut in ACD, RD

Covid vaccine: PM ties easy access to trade revival

China, CARs: FBR to unveil new transit trade rules

Imported plants, machineries: Sales to be subjected to zero pc duty after 5 years: FBR

Qureshi meets Afghan counterpart

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.