KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (July 13, 2021).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= US $ (O/M) 159.40 159.70 DKK 24.86 24.96 SAUDIA RIYAL 41.90 42.30 NOK 17.89 17.99 UAE DIRHAM 42.90 43.30 SEK 18.12 18.22 EURO 186.20 188.00 AUD $ 117.40 118.50 UK POUND 218.00 220.20 CAD $ 126.50 128.00 JAPANI YEN 1.41276 1.43276 INDIAN RUPEE 2.00 2.20 CHF 170.47 171.47 CHINESE YUAN 24.00 24.60 =========================================================================

