ANL 31.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.25%)
ASC 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.74%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.52%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
BYCO 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.65%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
FFBL 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.14%)
FFL 21.31 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (11.86%)
FNEL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.75%)
GGGL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (15.85%)
GGL 49.47 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.89%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.48%)
JSCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.69%)
KAPCO 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.84%)
KEL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
MDTL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.58%)
MLCF 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
NETSOL 177.00 Increased By ▲ 8.50 (5.04%)
PACE 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.94%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.36%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.21%)
SNGP 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.02%)
TELE 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
TRG 170.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.1%)
UNITY 43.86 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.52%)
WTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-9.51%)
BR100 5,175 Decreased By ▼ -17.39 (-0.33%)
BR30 26,771 Decreased By ▼ -160.67 (-0.6%)
KSE100 47,480 Decreased By ▼ -82.96 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,078 Decreased By ▼ -33.21 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,618
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
976,867
1,59024hr
3.63% positivity
Sindh
348,385
Punjab
348,509
Balochistan
28,321
Islamabad
83,831
KPK
139,593
Fiat-Chrysler also charged in French 'dieselgate' case

  • The automaker joins Volkswagen, Renault, Peugeot and Citroen over allegations they deceived customers over emissions produced by their diesel vehicles.
AFP 13 Jul 2021

PARIS: Fiat-Chrysler became Tuesday the fifth carmaker charged in France in connection with the "dieselgate" emissions cheating scandal, the company's lawyer told AFP.

The automaker joins Volkswagen, Renault, Peugeot and Citroen over allegations they deceived customers over emissions produced by their diesel vehicles.

Volkswagen to get $351mn in dieselgate settlement with former execs

Fiat-Chrysler was also placed under assisted witness status for obstructing the investigation and ordered to post a 150,000-euro ($175,000) bond and obtain a bank guarantee for 200,000 euros, said the company's lawyer, Alexis Gublin.

A source close to the investigation confirmed the information.

He said Fiat-Chrysler disputes the allegations and maintains that all the vehicles met the standards then in force.

Fiat-Chrysler would now have the opportunity to present its case and prove that it had not committed any crimes, he added.

Fiat-Chrysler, Peugeot and Citroen are now all part of the Stellantis group.

VW, former CEO charged over ‘dieselgate’ scandal

The dieselgate scandal erupted in 2015 when a US investigation revealed that VW had equipped around 11 million vehicles with devices capable of lowering carbon dioxide emissions during tests, even though actual emissions could be up to 40 times higher.

The company later admitted to the trickery, dealing a massive blow to its reputation for solid engineering and well-built vehicles.

Fines, legal fees and vehicle refits, recalls and compensation have already cost VW around 32 billion euros.

Other brands, including BMW, Porsche and Daimler have been caught up in the dieselgate affair as well.

Peugeot to be prosecuted in France over 'dieselgate'

After five years of probes in France, the move to charge companies opens up the possibility that the case will reach a courtroom and potentially result in fines that could reach in the billions of euros as well as separate claims for damages from car owners.

Renault Volkswagen Peugeot automaker Fiat Chrylser dieselgate

