ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,618
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
976,867
1,59024hr
3.63% positivity
Sindh
348,385
Punjab
348,509
Balochistan
28,321
Islamabad
83,831
KPK
139,593
Australia, NZ dollars steady, benefit from weaker US dollar

  • The kiwi dollar was also slightly higher at $0.6990 and further away from July's peak of $0.7104 hit early last week.
Reuters 13 Jul 2021

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars firmed slightly against a weaker US dollar on Tuesday ahead of US inflation data, but pandemic lock-downs kept pressure on the Aussie dollar.

The Australian dollar was 0.16% higher at $0.7490 but was still a long way from the month's top of $0.7599, as markets await the inflation data due at 1230 GMT. It has support at $0.7430 and faces resistance at $0.7520.

The kiwi dollar was also slightly higher at $0.6990 and further away from July's peak of $0.7104 hit early last week. Support lies at $0.6950 and the recent trough of $0.6923.

"The worsening Covid-19 outbreaks in Sydney is keeping Australian dollar under pressure," Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategists said in a note.

Australian dollar below 75 cents on dovish central .bank, NZ$ falters

"Despite the recent pick-up in pace, Australia's vaccination rate remains low. The risk is the current Sydney lockdown is extended and/or tightened and drags on the Australian economy."

Markets ignored a measure of Australian business conditions that showed falls from record highs in June as coronavirus lockdowns curbed sales and undermined confidence, though activity was still solid by historical terms.

Australian bonds were little changed, with the yields on the 10-year Australian government benchmark one basis point higher to 1.337%, and the three-year bond yield half a basis point lower.

Across the Tasman sea, traders are expecting New Zealand's central bank to leave its official cash rate at 0.25% on Wednesday.

However, markets are already pricing in a hike in November and 75 basis points of cumulative hikes by late 2022, the most aggressive pricing across G10 central banks, according to JPMorgan economists.

New Zealand bonds yields were slightly lower across the curve, ahead of a busy few days of economic indicators, with second quarter consumer price data due on Friday expected to show a slight deceleration from the 0.8% increase in the previous quarter.

