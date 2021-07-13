World Population Day 11th July 2021: Messages from Asma Balal Country Director, Marie Stopes Society

TEXT: Marie Stopes Society (MSS) has been providing high quality family planning and reproductive health services in the underserved communities throughout Pakistan since 1990. As one of the leading private sector service delivery organisations, MSS has served 6.9 million family planning clients thus averting an estimated 3.3 million unsafe abortions and preventing over 7,800 maternal deaths during the period 2010-2020.

On this World Population Day, we reiterate our commitment to our mission of saving lives and preventing unintended pregnancies in collaboration with other partners. At MSS, we resolve to continue this work while upholding our core values of integrity, transparency, and accountability.

