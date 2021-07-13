Pakistan
The Weather
13 Jul 2021
KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (July 12, 2021) and the forecast for Tuesday (July 13, 2021).
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 36-30 (ºC) 61-00 (%) 36-30 (ºC) 40-00 (%)
Karachi 37-29 (ºC) 25-00 (%) 36-30 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Lahore 30-25 (°C) 42-00 (%) 30-24 (°C) 40-00 (%)
Larkana 37-30 (ºC) 17-00 (%) 39-31 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 36-29 (ºC) 25-00 (%) 37-29 (ºC) 42-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 31-19 (°C) 69-00 (%) 31-19 (°C) 65-00 (%)
Peshawar 31-23 (ºC) 55-00 (%) 31-26 (ºC) 56-00 (%)
Quetta 32-20 (ºC) 03-00 (%) 32-20 (ºC) 04-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 28-22 (°C) 93-00 (%) 27-23 (°C) 71-00 (%)
Sukkur 37-30 (ºC) 17-00 (%) 40-30 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
==================================================================
Karachi
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 7:24 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 5:49 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
