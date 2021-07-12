ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,597
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
975,092
1,80824hr
3.85% positivity
Sindh
347,478
Punjab
348,309
Balochistan
27,994
Islamabad
83,764
KPK
139,463
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FM Qureshi reaches Dushanbe to lead Pakistan at SCO-CFM meeting

  • Qureshi will highlight Pakistan’s perspective on the situation in Afghanistan
  • Will also meet President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon during his visit
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 12 Jul 2021

(Karachi) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reached Dushanbe, Tajikistan, to lead the Pakistan delegation at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization-Council of Foreign Ministers (SCO-CFM) meeting being held on July 13 to 14, local media reported on Monday.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the FM is scheduled to meet with his counterparts from Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Russia, and China.

During his visit, Qureshi will also meet the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon.

SCO council meeting: Qureshi leaves for Tajikistan

The foreign ministers of all SCO member states will participate in the meeting to deliberate upon important regional and international issues. Qureshi will highlight Pakistan’s perspective on the situation in Afghanistan and stress the imperative of a peaceful, negotiated political solution.

SCO's major objectives include promoting mutual confidence and good-neighborly relations among member states, strengthening regional peace, security and stability, and create a framework for effective cooperation in the fields of politics, trade, and economy, culture, science and technology, education, energy, transportation, tourism, environmental protection, etc.

Pakistan to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse fields with Tajikistan: Qureshi

SCO is an important forum for further enhancement of deep-rooted historical and cultural links with member states, providing these ties a sound economic foundation, and promoting Pakistan as a regional trade and transit corridor.

FM Qureshi regional and international issues Council of Foreign Ministers Dushanbe Shanghai Cooperation Organization Pakistan’s perspective situation in Afghanistan negotiated political solution promoting ties

FM Qureshi reaches Dushanbe to lead Pakistan at SCO-CFM meeting

Pakistan continues to see spike in Covid-19 cases

AJK, northern areas: Vaccination certificate a must for hotel bookings

Gas pipeline: Russia concerned at reports?

International transport operators: FBR to charge Rs15m insurance guarantee

CPEC projects: Pakistan, China working towards ensuring transparency: NAB chief

CCP chairperson facing conflict of interest accusations?

China accuses US of 'unreasonable suppression'

Afghanistan installs anti-missile system at Kabul airport: India pulls staff from Kandahar consulate

Virgin Galactic's Branson soars to space aboard rocket plane

President cautions against issues posing threats to economy

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters