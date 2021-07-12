FM Qureshi reaches Dushanbe to lead Pakistan at SCO-CFM meeting

(Karachi) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reached Dushanbe, Tajikistan, to lead the Pakistan delegation at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization-Council of Foreign Ministers (SCO-CFM) meeting being held on July 13 to 14, local media reported on Monday.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the FM is scheduled to meet with his counterparts from Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Russia, and China.

During his visit, Qureshi will also meet the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon.

The foreign ministers of all SCO member states will participate in the meeting to deliberate upon important regional and international issues. Qureshi will highlight Pakistan’s perspective on the situation in Afghanistan and stress the imperative of a peaceful, negotiated political solution.

SCO's major objectives include promoting mutual confidence and good-neighborly relations among member states, strengthening regional peace, security and stability, and create a framework for effective cooperation in the fields of politics, trade, and economy, culture, science and technology, education, energy, transportation, tourism, environmental protection, etc.

SCO is an important forum for further enhancement of deep-rooted historical and cultural links with member states, providing these ties a sound economic foundation, and promoting Pakistan as a regional trade and transit corridor.