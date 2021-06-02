ANL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.1%)
Pakistan to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse fields with Tajikistan: Qureshi

  • Says Pakistan and Tajikistan have immense potential to expand multi-faceted bilateral cooperation, including trade
  • Timely completion of important projects like CASA-1000 will help establish an energy corridor between South Asia and Central Asia: FM
Fahad Zulfikar 02 Jun 2021

(Karachi) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan aims to enhance bilateral cooperation with Tajikistan in diverse fields and strengthen ties.

Talking to Tajik President Emomali Rahmon in Islamabad on Wednesday, Qureshi said that Pakistan and Tajikistan have immense potential to expand multi-faceted bilateral cooperation, including trade.

He stated that the leadership of both countries has been endeavoring to further strengthen the bilateral ties. The foreign minister maintained that the timely completion of important projects like CASA-1000 will help establish an energy corridor between South Asia and Central Asia.

Regarding the Afghan peace process, the FM apprised the Tajik president about Pakistan's reconciliatory efforts and its role in maintaining peace in Afghanistan. He said Pakistan will continue its efforts for regional peace and stability.

He said Pakistan believes that durable peace in Afghanistan is inevitable for the progress and prosperity of the region. He said Tajikistan's efforts for peace in Afghanistan are also commendable.

On this occasion, the Tajik president thanked the foreign minister and the Pakistani leadership for the warm welcome and hospitality.

Rahmon arrived in Pakistan today on a two-day official visit. He is accompanied by a high-level delegation.

During the visit, the Tajik president will hold meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan. The two sides will exchange views on enhancing bilateral cooperation in diverse areas, including political, economic, trade, investment, energy, security and defense, culture, education, and regional connectivity.

A number of agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed during the visit. The visiting dignitary will separately meet with President Dr. Arif Alvi.

