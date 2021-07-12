Futures decline by 290bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 290bps to 7.39 percent on the last day of outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter remained low as average daily volumes declined by 24.6 percent to 73.93 million shares as compared to previous week's average of 98.04 million shares. Average daily traded value on the futures counter stood at Rs 5.44 billion, down 1.4 percent during this week.

