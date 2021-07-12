BoP sponsors Junior National Tennis Championship

LAHORE: The Bank of Punjab has always been on the forefront when it comes to empowerment of the youth. BoP sponsored the Junior National Tennis Championship 2021. The tournament took place at Punjab Tennis Academy under the Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA).

Different players from across Pakistan got the chance to be in action after a long gap due to Covid restrictions.

Closing ceremony was held at Punjab Tennis Academy where Mr. Ijaz-ur-Rehman Qureshi (Group Head Operations - BoP) graced the occasion as chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners of different age categories. Secretary PLTA Rashid Malik, players and their families were also present at the occasion.

Speaking at the closing ceremony Ijaz-ur-Rehman said, "Such tournaments and activities play an important role in boosting the morale of youngsters who want to pursue their career in sports.

Such events provide immense opportunities to our youngsters and encourage healthy lifestyle. I am really glad to see the youth in action and the enthusiasm they showed in the tournament. "I want to appreciate all the participants and congratulate the winners and their families. We should all encourage our youth to participate in physical sports as they are important for healthy brain, while competitions prepare them to handle pressures of practical life ahead. BoP will continue to support such events to encourage our youth."-PR

