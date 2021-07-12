Punjab allocates district development package worth Rs360bn

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that for the first time in the history of the country, a balanced district development package of Rs. 360 billion has been allocated by the government.

The chief minister said that this package wills redress the grievances of the neglected areas. The previous government postponed the project of the new Punjab Assembly building for 15 years. He said that prejudice of the former rulers has resulted the increase in the cost of the project. The PTI government completed this project by providing substantial funds of Rs 2.5 billion.

He further stated that work on Wazirabad Cardiology was started in 2006 and the same was kept pending for 15 years adding that the incumbent government completed this project by providing funds of Rs 3.5 billion and 650,000 patients have so far been treated in this cardiology institute.

Chief Minister said that Punjab is the only province which has achieved the tax target as 24.7 percent increase has been reported during the revenue collection of last financial year by Punjab Revenue Authority. Similarly, there is 18 percent increase in the tax collection target Excise department. He said that special incentives were given to business community to minimize the economic impact of Corona pandemic. Punjab is the only province whose tax revenue target is in surplus.

The incompetence of former rulers had badly affected the economy of the province. He said that the previous government had made the province bankrupted. The incumbent government has worked day and night and put the economy of the province on the right direction and today Punjab's economy has been strengthen once again, he added.

