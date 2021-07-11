Court allows pre-arrest bail to Advocate Niazi

LAHORE: A sessions court on Saturday allowed pre-arrest bail to Hassaan Khan Niazi advocate, nephew of Prime Minister Imran Khan till July 19 in a criminal case registered by a widow of former governor Balochistan Nawab Akbar Bugti.

The complainant Shahzadi Nargis, accused the lawyer and four others of attacking her in the court when she appeared to seek bail in a case lodged against her with the crime circle of FIA, Lahore.

Niazi said the police lodged a fabricated case without seeking evidence of the allegations from the complainant. The lawyer said he wanted to join the investigation but there were apprehensions that police might arrest him.

The FIA had registered the case against Nargis on the complaint of her former daughter in-law namely Wishah Abubakar for sharing her objectionable pictures and videos on social media. She also accused her former husband Shahzawar Bugti of subjecting her to physical torture and extending life threats.

