‘Resources being utilised to make SSWMB functional’

KARACHI: Sindh Secretary Local Government Housing and Town Planning Engr Syed Najam Ahmad Shah said resources are being utilised to make Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) a more functional and dynamic institution, which will be working in all districts of the province.

Syed Najam Ahmad Shah said SSWMB is playing a key role in keeping the sanitation situation up to standards. He said after District East, District South, District Malir and District West of Karachi, SSWMB will also serve in District Korangi and District Central.

Najam Ahmad Shah said the contracts of District Korangi and Central have been scrutinized, selection of bidders has also been started under which the successful bidding companies will perform the duties of cleaning in District Korangi and District Central.

The secretary informed that all the details in this regard have been uploaded on the SSWMB website.

Najam Ahmad Shah further said the tender of Sindh Solid Waste Larkana Division has also been opened on July 5, the technical evaluation of which is currently underway and in the next phase the process of financial bids will be carried out.

He informed that the opening date of technical bids for Sindh Solid Waste Hyderabad has been fixed for August 16.

During the discussion, Engr Syed Najam Ahmad Shah clarified that the process of transparency and impartiality has been given priority during all the stages and any kind of nepotism or favouritism will not be allowed to flourish at all.

Commenting on the issue of cleaning of storm water drains, he said the process of drains’ cleaning would be continued throughout the monsoon season and proper monitoring and evaluation process will keep on going continuously.

Najam Ahmad Shah said the payment to all the contractors should be made only after the completion of the work in which the recommendations made by the committee set up for cleaning the drains would be taken into consideration.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021