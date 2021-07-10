WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== July 9, 2021 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 8-Jul-21 7-Jul-21 6-Jul-21 1-Jul-21 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.108392 0.10868 0.108692 0.10867 Euro 0.831506 0.831274 0.831195 0.834593 Japanese yen 0.00635315 0.00635859 0.00633358 0.00632175 U.K. pound 0.967281 0.971307 0.972325 0.968483 U.S. dollar 0.702404 0.702624 0.702141 0.702283 Algerian dinar 0.00520352 0.00520891 0.00521663 0.00521014 Australian dollar 0.523993 0.527249 0.532082 0.525518 Botswana pula 0.0640592 0.0641496 0.0645268 Brazilian real 0.133585 0.134288 0.135971 0.140319 Brunei dollar 0.519376 0.521389 0.522349 0.521639 Canadian dollar 0.560131 0.563226 0.56415 Chilean peso 0.000934843 0.00094534 0.000955736 0.000964993 Colombian peso 0.000184106 0.000185768 0.000185891 0.00018735 Czech koruna 0.0321114 0.0323581 0.0327222 Danish krone 0.111812 0.111788 0.111777 0.112236 Indian rupee 0.00940326 0.00940043 0.00944641 0.00944001 Israeli New Shekel 0.214213 0.21487 0.215183 0.215358 Korean won 0.000617444 0.000620802 0.000621199 0.000621764 Kuwaiti dinar 2.33279 2.3343 2.33269 2.33162 Malaysian ringgit 0.168382 0.16892 0.169048 0.169042 Mauritian rupee 0.0163417 0.0163392 Mexican peso 0.0351079 0.0351461 0.0351672 0.0350497 New Zealand dollar 0.490559 0.493102 0.496484 0.490826 Norwegian krone 0.0798468 0.0811194 0.0813699 0.0817388 Omani rial 1.8268 1.82737 1.82611 1.82648 Peruvian sol 0.177151 0.177834 0.178073 0.182127 Philippine peso 0.0141085 0.01422 0.0142628 0.0144194 Polish zloty 0.18288 0.183813 0.184672 0.184089 Qatari riyal 0.192968 0.193029 0.192896 0.192935 Russian ruble 0.00934107 0.00948748 0.00958345 0.00963238 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.187308 0.187366 0.187238 0.187275 Singapore dollar 0.519376 0.521389 0.522349 0.521639 South African rand 0.0488629 0.0490906 0.0493466 0.0491717 Swedish krona 0.0813514 0.0818527 0.0823346 0.0820501 Swiss franc 0.765855 0.760621 0.76084 0.759143 Thai baht 0.0216451 0.0217564 0.0218524 0.0219306 Trinidadian dollar 0.103778 0.103879 0.103901 0.104365 U.A.E. dirham 0.19126 0.19132 0.191189 0.191228 Uruguayan peso 0.0159554 0.0159611 0.0159999 0.0160871 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

