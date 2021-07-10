WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
July 9, 2021
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 8-Jul-21 7-Jul-21 6-Jul-21 1-Jul-21
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.108392 0.10868 0.108692 0.10867
Euro 0.831506 0.831274 0.831195 0.834593
Japanese yen 0.00635315 0.00635859 0.00633358 0.00632175
U.K. pound 0.967281 0.971307 0.972325 0.968483
U.S. dollar 0.702404 0.702624 0.702141 0.702283
Algerian dinar 0.00520352 0.00520891 0.00521663 0.00521014
Australian dollar 0.523993 0.527249 0.532082 0.525518
Botswana pula 0.0640592 0.0641496 0.0645268
Brazilian real 0.133585 0.134288 0.135971 0.140319
Brunei dollar 0.519376 0.521389 0.522349 0.521639
Canadian dollar 0.560131 0.563226 0.56415
Chilean peso 0.000934843 0.00094534 0.000955736 0.000964993
Colombian peso 0.000184106 0.000185768 0.000185891 0.00018735
Czech koruna 0.0321114 0.0323581 0.0327222
Danish krone 0.111812 0.111788 0.111777 0.112236
Indian rupee 0.00940326 0.00940043 0.00944641 0.00944001
Israeli New Shekel 0.214213 0.21487 0.215183 0.215358
Korean won 0.000617444 0.000620802 0.000621199 0.000621764
Kuwaiti dinar 2.33279 2.3343 2.33269 2.33162
Malaysian ringgit 0.168382 0.16892 0.169048 0.169042
Mauritian rupee 0.0163417 0.0163392
Mexican peso 0.0351079 0.0351461 0.0351672 0.0350497
New Zealand dollar 0.490559 0.493102 0.496484 0.490826
Norwegian krone 0.0798468 0.0811194 0.0813699 0.0817388
Omani rial 1.8268 1.82737 1.82611 1.82648
Peruvian sol 0.177151 0.177834 0.178073 0.182127
Philippine peso 0.0141085 0.01422 0.0142628 0.0144194
Polish zloty 0.18288 0.183813 0.184672 0.184089
Qatari riyal 0.192968 0.193029 0.192896 0.192935
Russian ruble 0.00934107 0.00948748 0.00958345 0.00963238
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.187308 0.187366 0.187238 0.187275
Singapore dollar 0.519376 0.521389 0.522349 0.521639
South African rand 0.0488629 0.0490906 0.0493466 0.0491717
Swedish krona 0.0813514 0.0818527 0.0823346 0.0820501
Swiss franc 0.765855 0.760621 0.76084 0.759143
Thai baht 0.0216451 0.0217564 0.0218524 0.0219306
Trinidadian dollar 0.103778 0.103879 0.103901 0.104365
U.A.E. dirham 0.19126 0.19132 0.191189 0.191228
Uruguayan peso 0.0159554 0.0159611 0.0159999 0.0160871
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
